Former Patriot Takes Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Take To Next Level

The Patriots’ Super Bowl XLII loss still stings for Ben Watson. So much so that the former tight end would be willing to give up a member of his own family in order to have that game back.

Well, not really. But Watson recently joked about such a trade with Tom Brady.

Brady on draft night admitted he would trade two of his seven Super Bowl wins in order to have a perfect season under his belt. Watson, a member of that 2007 New England team that fell one game short of perfection, caught wind of Brady’s admission and reached out to his old quarterback.

“I texted Tom,” Watson told Mackenzie Salmon in an interview for USA Today. “I was like, ‘I don’t know which one, but I might trade one of my twins. Whichever one is the bad one of the day, I might trade one of them. If you were bad that day, throwing stuff everywhere, spitting on me, I might trade one of them for that ring, too.’ I only have one Super Bowl, so I can’t speak for somebody that has that many, about what he would trade. If I had that many, I would trade it, too. Tom, he would probably trade three for that one. That is something that would have been so special. Something that would have, you know, cemented us as the greatest. Kudos to the Giants for what they did, but to go 18 games in a row and then lose the last one, it still hurts.”

Brady’s current tight end, meanwhile, would not make the aforementioned rings-for-perfect season swap. Rob Gronkowski feels there’s a chance he could be a part of a team that posts an undefeated campaign, so he’s not interested in giving up any of his championship triumphs.

