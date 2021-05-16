Watch Rafael Devers Destroy Go-Ahead Three-Run Home Run Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers continues to provide the Red Sox with timely hits.

Devers gave Boston a 5-4 lead over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday with a three-run shot in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. The young third baseman was down 0-2 against Aaron Slegers but nonetheless capitalized on the unfavorable situation, jumping all over a 93 mph fastball.

RAFFY GIVES US THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/BhQN7jzcOV — NESN (@NESN) May 16, 2021

Devers’ clutch blast was Boston’s second round-tripper of the fifth frame. Kevin Plawecki trimmed the Halos’ lead to 4-2 with his first homer of the season, a solo shot that travelled well over the Green Monster.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images