Al Horford Excitedly Shares Instagram After Trade To Celtics

Al Horford is coming back to Boston.

The Celtics reunited with Horford on Friday via trade with the Thunder. Boston reportedly acquired the five-time NBA All-Star, center Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick from Oklahoma City in exchange for Kemba Walker, the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft and a 2025 second-rounder.

Upon news of the trade breaking, Horford took to Instagram to share his excitement about returning to the C’s.

“Back Home! Grateful for this opportunity. Unfinished business. Go Celtics!” Horford captioned the post.

Horford rejoins the Celtics after underwhelming campaigns in OKC and Philadelphia. The 76ers pried the 35-year-old away from the C’s in July of 2019 with a four-year, $97 million free-agent deal, which Horford has yet to live up to.

All-Star days likely are behind the 14-year veteran, but Horford seemingly still is capable of being of benefit to Boston both on the court and in the locker room.