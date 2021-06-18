Anna Horford Celebrates Brother Al’s Return To Celtics: ‘We’re Back, Baby’

NESN Logo Sign In

Count Anna Horford among those most thrilled about Al Horford being back with the Boston Celtics.

The NBA big man’s sister wasted no time chiming in on social media Friday morning when a report broke that Horford was part of a package coming to Boston as part of a trade sending Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“WE’RE BACK BABY,” Anna Horford declared on Twitter.

Eerily enough, Anna herself foreshadowed this move back in March, when she tweeted that she and her family would “love to see him” back in green. Of course, she’s long maintained a vocal presence on social media, where she says a lot of stuff, so most people dismissed her comment as mere wishful thinking at the time.

Horford was a steady difference-maker for three seasons with the Celtics, earning a 2018 All-Star berth and helping the team reach the Eastern Conference Finals twice. He signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers following the 2018-19 season, where he underachieved relative to his $97 million contract and was traded to Oklahoma City last winter.

While Horford might enjoy more name recognition with Celtics fans, however, make no mistake: the most intriguing piece of this deal (if there is one) is Moses Brown. At 7-foot-2, the 21-year-old showed promise as a rebounder and rim-protector this season and isn’t set to hit free agency until 2024.