Brock Holt Posts Photo With Mitch Moreland; Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi Respond

An online reunion of the 2018 Red Sox

by

Brock Holt and Mitch Moreland: Still pals.

Both infielders won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, but are since off to other teams. Holt is playing with the Texas Rangers after bouncing around a bit in 2020, while Moreland is with the Oakland Athletics after splitting last season with the Sox and San Diego Padres.

The A’s are in Arlington this week though for a series with the Rangers, and prior to the series opener Monday, Holt made sure to snag a photo with Moreland.

A few of their fellow 2018 Sox, also off to different teams now, responded in the comments.

Mookie Betts wrote “??????”, while Andrew Benintendi added a “??”. Another former Sox infielder, Devin Marrero, dropped a “? Studs!!!!!

The best comment was from Moreland, who said “I like our pic in the jorts better! Haha always good to see you! Love you too brother!”

The Rangers won 8-3 Monday, Moreland went 0-for-4, while Holt went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored.

More Red Sox:

MLB Writer Won’t Be Surprised If This Red Sox Prospect Becomes All-Star By 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Tom Brady Reportedly Was Close To Joining This Team Instead Of Bucs
Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka
Next Article

Celtics Rumors: Two Candidates ‘Have Really Emerged’ In Coach Search

Picked For You

Related