Brock Holt Posts Photo With Mitch Moreland; Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi Respond

NESN Logo Sign In

Brock Holt and Mitch Moreland: Still pals.

Both infielders won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, but are since off to other teams. Holt is playing with the Texas Rangers after bouncing around a bit in 2020, while Moreland is with the Oakland Athletics after splitting last season with the Sox and San Diego Padres.

The A’s are in Arlington this week though for a series with the Rangers, and prior to the series opener Monday, Holt made sure to snag a photo with Moreland.

A few of their fellow 2018 Sox, also off to different teams now, responded in the comments.

Mookie Betts wrote “??????”, while Andrew Benintendi added a “??”. Another former Sox infielder, Devin Marrero, dropped a “? Studs!!!!!

The best comment was from Moreland, who said “I like our pic in the jorts better! Haha always good to see you! Love you too brother!”