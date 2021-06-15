Don Sweeney Addresses Taylor Hall, David Krejci Negotiations

NESN Logo Sign In

The second line of the Boston Bruins became a huge strength after the trade deadline.

Now, two of the three skaters are free agents.

Both David Krejci and Taylor Hall are ticketed for the open market this offseason, but both have expressed a desire to stay with the Bruins. Krejci effectively said that he wants to stay with Boston, while Hall has indicated on multiple occasions that he would like to work something out with the Bruins.

The man in charge of making that come to pass, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, addressed the state of those talks Tuesday.

“In talking to both players at the end of the year, and even when Taylor got here, he?s expressed interest, mutual interest, to have him back,” Sweeney said Tuesday over Zoom. “Had an early conversation with his representatives and obviously, we?ll have to see where all of the pieces fit together.

“In David’s case, it’s very unique in the fact that he would like to continue to play with the Bruins. He’s obviously interested that he may return home at some point in time. Whether that’s next year or down the road. His family dynamic is important to him. He’s asked to have a little bit of time in the next few coming days to allow him, on his own, to have conversations with his family and then we’re going to sit back down and have a real honest conversation. I do believe David does want to continue to play and he’s made it pretty clear that if he’d like to continue his career, this is the place he’d continue to play should he chose to stay at the NHL level.”

NHL free agency begins July 28.