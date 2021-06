NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Boston Red Sox have a knack for making comebacks and that trend continued against the Blue Jays on Friday night.

NESN crews traveled to Boston to check out the Cask ‘N Flagon ahead of the Red Sox’s tilt against the Blue Jays. With indoor seating as well as an outdoor patio, the Cask N’ Flagon is one of the best places in the city to watch a Sox game.

Check it out for yourself in the ?Friday Night Fenway? video above, presented by Budweiser.