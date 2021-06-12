Belgium Vs. Russia Live Stream: Watch Euro 2020 Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Belgium show Russia and the soccer world what favorites look like?

The teams will meet Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia, at Saint Petersburg Stadium, in their Euro 2020 Group B opener. Belgium enters the tournament as FIFA’s top-ranked team and is expected to dispatch Russia to kick off a challenge for continental glory.

However, injuries are expected to keep Belgium stars Kevin De Bruyne nor Eden Hazard out of the starting lineup, if not out of the game entirely. Nevertheless, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and his other cohorts should provide enough firepower to help the Red Devils outlast the hosts.

Belgium beat Russia twice in Euro 2020 qualifying and is unbeaten in their last seven meetings overall.

Here’s when and how to watch Belgium-Russia in the United States.

When: Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN