How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Thursday On NESN

Buckle up, folks. Thursday is going to be a long day of Boston sports.
The Red Sox and Astros will wrap up their four-game set in Houston with a matinee matchup. NESN will provide full coverage of the series finale. An hour of pregame action begins at 1 p.m. ET followed by first pitch at 2:10 p.m. NESN also will air a full hour of postgame coverage once the final out is made at Minute Maid Park.
The Bruins, meanwhile, will resume their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Islanders in New York. Tune in to NESN at 6:30 p.m. for Game 3 pregame coverage, as well as immediately after the tilt wraps up for a full hour of postgame action.
Fans also can catch all of NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on Watch NESN Live.
Here is a full rundown of NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins coverage Thursday. All times are Eastern.
RED SOX
1 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”
1:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”
2 p.m.: Red Sox at Astros
5 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”
5:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final LIVE”
BRUINS
6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off Live: Second Round”
10 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime Live: Second Round’
10:30 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final: Second Round”