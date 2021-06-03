How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Thursday On NESN

NESN Logo Sign In

Buckle up, folks. Thursday is going to be a long day of Boston sports.

The Red Sox and Astros will wrap up their four-game set in Houston with a matinee matchup. NESN will provide full coverage of the series finale. An hour of pregame action begins at 1 p.m. ET followed by first pitch at 2:10 p.m. NESN also will air a full hour of postgame coverage once the final out is made at Minute Maid Park.

The Bruins, meanwhile, will resume their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Islanders in New York. Tune in to NESN at 6:30 p.m. for Game 3 pregame coverage, as well as immediately after the tilt wraps up for a full hour of postgame action.

Fans also can catch all of NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins programming on Watch NESN Live.

Here is a full rundown of NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins coverage Thursday. All times are Eastern.

RED SOX

1 p.m.: “Red Sox First Pitch LIVE”

1:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Gameday LIVE”

2 p.m.: Red Sox at Astros

5 p.m.: “Red Sox Extra Innings LIVE”

5:30 p.m.: “Red Sox Final LIVE”

BRUINS

6:30 p.m.: “Bruins Face-Off Live: Second Round”

10 p.m.: “Bruins Overtime Live: Second Round’

10:30 p.m.: “Bruins Postgame Final: Second Round”