Julian Edelman, like much of Boston, is ready for a pivotal Game 6 between the Bruins and New York Islanders.
The B’s will try to stave off elimination at Nassau Coliseum after dropping Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday night, and Edelman is helping cheer them on.
The now-retired wide receiver had a simple message for the Bruins, accompanied by a video of him dropping the puck prior to a B’s-Islanders game, ahead of puck drop.
Check it out:
Simple enough.
NBC will air Game 6, but NESN will carry an hour of postgame coverage as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.