Julian Edelman, like much of Boston, is ready for a pivotal Game 6 between the Bruins and New York Islanders.

The B’s will try to stave off elimination at Nassau Coliseum after dropping Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday night, and Edelman is helping cheer them on.

The now-retired wide receiver had a simple message for the Bruins, accompanied by a video of him dropping the puck prior to a B’s-Islanders game, ahead of puck drop.

Check it out:

It?s put up or shut up time. LFG. pic.twitter.com/PJSCPp1XsJ — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 9, 2021

Simple enough.

NBC will air Game 6, but NESN will carry an hour of postgame coverage as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.