Julian Edelman Has Message For Bruins Ahead Of Game 6 Against Islanders

Simple enough

by

Julian Edelman, like much of Boston, is ready for a pivotal Game 6 between the Bruins and New York Islanders.

The B’s will try to stave off elimination at Nassau Coliseum after dropping Game 5 at TD Garden on Monday night, and Edelman is helping cheer them on.

The now-retired wide receiver had a simple message for the Bruins, accompanied by a video of him dropping the puck prior to a B’s-Islanders game, ahead of puck drop.

Check it out:

Simple enough.

NBC will air Game 6, but NESN will carry an hour of postgame coverage as well as intermission reports on NESN.com.

More NHL:

Bruins’ Mindset For Game 6 Vs. Islanders? ‘We’re Fighting For Our Lives’

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related