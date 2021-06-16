NBA Rumors: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Commits To Team USA

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like Jayson Tatum will be spending part of his summer in Tokyo.

The Boston Celtics star wing reportedly committed to play for Team USA at next month’s Olympic Games, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Though Tatum was a member of the 2019 USA Basketball World Cup team with teammates Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, this will be his first time participating in the Olympics.

The 23-year-old is coming off a career season in which he averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep.

Per The Athletic, Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard committed as well.