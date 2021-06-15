Nathan Eovaldi Starting To Heat Up For Red Sox Over Last Five Starts

NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi is heating up right now.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander arguably has been the team’s most efficient starting pitcher over his last five starts with a 3-1 record to go along with a an impressive 2.48 ERA across 29 innings.

Eovaldi put together his most impressive start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season Monday night with 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball against a scorching hot Toronto Blue Jays team.

