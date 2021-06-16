NESN Red Sox Color Analyst Jerry Remy Released From Hospital

Red Sox Nation on Wednesday received some good news regarding Jerry Remy.

The NESN color analyst was hospitalized after a scary incident Friday night in which Remy stepped away from the booth during the third inning of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays.

The beloved broadcaster was experiencing shortness of breath, but fortunately has been discharged from the hospital. Here’s the joint statement released by Remy and NESN:

On Friday, June 11, NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy experienced shortness of breath and stepped away from the NESN broadcast as a precaution. He was admitted to Mass General Hospital to undergo medical testing in order to better understand what was causing his shortness of breath. Today he was discharged from Mass General and he is now resting at home. He is thankful for the moral support from family, friends, and fans and is looking forward to being back in the broadcast booth soon.

Huge thanks to the folks at Mass General hospital for taking care of our pal. We can’t wait to hear the Rem Dawg back on the broadcast soon.