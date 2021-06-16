Red Sox’s Chris Sale ‘Feels Good’ As Rehab Continues In Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale’s progress from Tommy John surgery has been slow and steady, with the Boston Red Sox taking no chances in rushing the starting pitcher back.

Sale underwent the operation in March 2020 and is expected back at some point this summer. When that exactly is remains a mystery, but the hard-throwing lefty has been throwing off a mound during his bullpen sessions.

He now is in Worcester at Polar Park with the Worcester Red Sox while Boston is on a road trip. Sale will throw what manager Alex Cora referred to as a “heavy” bullpen Friday. The pitcher himself provided a positive update on his health Wednesday afternoon.

“It feels good,” he told reporters, per Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. “Starting to get back to normal and I’m doing the things I’m supposed to be doing.”

Understandably, fans are getting antsy as to when they will be able to see Sale on the mound again. And even though he’s certainly getting closer to a rehab assignment, there still are no set dates on anything.

“You’ve just got to stay the course and not get too far ahead myself,” Sale said. “I’ve noticed to just appreciate days at this point. I understand where I’m at, and I’m getting closer, but at the same time I still have a job to do. I’ve got to come in on a daily basis, feel good and work hard because that’s going to get me to my ultimate goal, and that’s pitching back on the field.”

Sale knows there still is work to be done in his rehab, but he’ll be ready for whatever comes next.