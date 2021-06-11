NESN Logo Sign In

Memorial Day has passed, and the temperature has been in the 90s, but it’s not officially summer for New England Patriots players until minicamp is over.

The Patriots are wrapping up organized team activities Friday and will hold mandatory minicamp next week before their extended summer break.

Thursday’s OTAs session felt a little bit like minicamp with Dont’a Hightower, Devin McCourty and some other veteran players back in the mix. Next week, we could see the practice debuts of tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, assuming good health.

For more on OTAs, watch this week’s mailbag video above and read below.

@Hodgebone

Do the pats make anymore moves?

It feels like the Patriots are always good for one or two moves between minicamp and training camp. Last season, they famously signed Cam Newton, but they also traded for cornerback Mike Jackson.

They signed linebacker David Harris in that time frame a few years ago.

So, it might not be anything major, but the Patriots have cap space, and there are some notable veteran players like Golden Tate and Larry Fitzgerald still floating around out there. Wide receiver is probably New England’s biggest remaining need, though players like Isaiah Zuber, Tre Nixon and Kristian Wilkerson stood out on Thursday at OTAs.