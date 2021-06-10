Patriots OTAs Notes: How QBs Looked With Cam Newton Out Of Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England’s first open practice without Cam Newton (hand injury) was a good one for Patriots quarterbacks.

Highlight plays of the organized team activities session came on deep throws from quarterback Brian Hoyer to wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and tight end Devin Asiasi and QB Jarrett Stidham to wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Hoyer (11-of-13 on the day) also hit wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in tight coverage to the sideline. Stidham (11-of-14) completed a similar pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Rookie Mac Jones was 6-of-8 but completed his first passes to wide receivers in a practice open to the media. He also was sacked.

The order of reps for most of the day went Stidham, Hoyer and Jones, respectively. Jones was the No. 2 behind Newton in the Patriots’ first open OTAs session.

We’re about three months away from making any truly informed opinions about Jones, so ignore the positive and negative hot takes. So far, he looks like a rookie, and that’s fine. It makes perfect sense that Hoyer and Stidham have outperformed him in two straight open practices. Stidham, in particular, has strung together two nice sessions. Of his three incompletions, one was dropped and one came when his hand was batted at the line of scrimmage.

