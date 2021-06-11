Patriots Positional Preview: Three Biggest Questions Facing Safeties

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Patriots progress through Phase 3 of their offseason program, we’re taking a position-by-position look at New England’s new-look roster. Next up: safeties.

OFFSEASON CHANGES

The most significant change to this position group was the retirement of longtime stalwart Patrick Chung, but he wasn’t in the picture last season after opting out. As for additions, the headliner was Jalen Mills, who’s listed as a cornerback but played all over the secondary during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

New Patriot Jalen Mills is listed as a CB, but he played all over the secondary for the Eagles last season:



329 snaps in the box

236 at free safety

227 at wide corner

182 at slot corner

39 on the D-line



Versatility, versatility, versatility.



(via @PFF) — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 15, 2021

The Patriots also added veteran Adrian Colbert late in free agency and selected Missouri’s Joshuah Bledsoe in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. (Bledsoe broke his wrist before the draft and has been practicing with a cast on in organized team activities.)

Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips all are back, as are versatile corner/safety hybrids Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant.

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Who starts at strong safety?

Will it be Dugger, who showed star potential during his impressive rookie season? With his size and athleticism, the 2020 second-round pick looks like a natural fit for Chung’s old spot if he stays on his current trajectory.

Phillips is another candidate for the Patriots, as strong safety is his natural position. The 29-year-old led the team in tackles last season while playing as an undersized off-the-ball linebacker.