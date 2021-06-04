Red Sox Announce Plans To Honor Dustin Pedroia At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Dustin Pedroia will receive the send-off he deserves.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday announced plans to honor Pedroia during pregame ceremonies at Fenway Park before their game against the New York Yankees on Friday, June 25.

First pitch for that contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and tickets can be purchased at redsox.com/tickets.

June 25th at Fenway.

We?re celebrating the man & his career! pic.twitter.com/eAuN88kgm5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 4, 2021

Pedroia, who battled injuries in recent years, retired this past offseason at age 37 after spending his entire 17-year professional career in the Red Sox organization.

The 2004 second-round pick played in 1,512 career major league games over 14 seasons from 2006 to 2019, earning four All-Star selections, four Gold Glove Awards and three World Series rings in addition to being named the American League’s Rookie of the Year in 2007 and Most Valuable Player in 2008.

Of course, Pedroia’s contributions extend well beyond the accolades, though. He’s one of the most well respected players in Red Sox history — and Major League Baseball history, for that matter — thanks in large to the passion, determination and grit with which he played the game.