The Boston Red Sox want to sweep the Yankees, and Alex Verdugo got them off on the right foot.

Batting second in the lineup Sunday in the third game of the series against New York at Yankee Stadium, the outfielder blasted his eighth home run of the year 446 feet into the right field bleachers.

The ball had an exit velocity of 108.8 mph, giving Boston the 1-0 lead at the end of the first. It was his fourth hit of the series against New York.

Verdugo is hitting .290 with an on-base percentage of .351 this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images