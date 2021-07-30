NESN Logo Sign In

Curt Schilling will remain on the ballot for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame despite his request to be removed.

The Hall of Fame’s board of directors said Thursday it unanimously rejected his request, and he will remain an option for induction in 2022. It will be his 10th and final year on the ballot.

In January — after he missed out on induction despite leading the voting — Schilling wrote to the Hall with his request.

“I will not participate in the final year of voting,? Schilling wrote, as he shared in a Facebook post. “I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I?ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player. I don?t think I?m a hall of famer as I?ve often stated but if former players think I am then I?ll accept that with honor.”

Schilling came close to enshrinement in Cooperstown last year, when he got 71.1 percent of the vote, but players must receive 75 percent of votes. So the hurler will remain on the ballot for one more year, whether he likes it or not.