UPDATE (8:56 p.m.): According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are “finalizing” the deal that will bring Max Scherzer and Trea Turner over from the Washington Nationals in exchange for “a massive prospect haul.”

BREAKING: The Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire star right-hander Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a massive prospect haul, sources tell ESPN. The blockbuster of blockbusters is going to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: A lot can change in a matter of hours.

The San Diego Padres reportedly were thought to land star pitcher Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals, but it appears another California team has emerged as the front runner.

But not just for Scherzer.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers “are making significant progress on a deal that would send them star right-hander Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner.” The return will be “prospect-laden.”

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers are making significant progress on a deal that would send them star right-hander Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a prospect-laden return, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that “hurdles remain” to get the deal done.