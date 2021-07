NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have one more series at Fenway before the All-Star break against the Phillies.

Meredith Gorman went to the Budweiser Pregame Party at The Cask n’ Flagon before the Red Sox-Phillies game on Friday to ask fans about which current or former Sox player they would like to share a Budweiser with.

Check it out for yourself in the “Friday Night Fenway” video above, presented by Budweiser.