Jayson Tatum, Team USA Handed Unprecedented Exhibition Loss To Nigeria

So, Team USA just got quite the wakeup call.

The American basketball team had its first exhibition game Saturday night in preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. They faced a Nigeria team that probably should’ve gotten run out of the building by the US.

Instead, Nigeria beat Team USA 90-87.

Nigeria upset the USA in an exhibition match, 90-87. According to Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, the USA was a 28.5-point favorite. pic.twitter.com/aMQWWcU7bf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 11, 2021

Sure, it was an exhibition game. But it arguably was the most impressive win in Nigerian basketball history since it came against an American team that featured, among others, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard.

Instead, they were undressed by Gabe Vincent, a two-way player in the Miami Heat organization, who had 21 points, 18 of them coming off 3-pointers.

Team USA was embarrassed at the FIBA World Cup in 2019. They’re not off to much better of a start two years later.