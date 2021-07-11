Red Sox Honor ‘Mighty Quinn’ As Youngster Throws Ceremonial First Pitch

Quinn “The Mighty Quinn” Waters traded in his Boston Bruins flag for a baseball glove Saturday as the Boston Red Sox hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park.
Quinn, of Weymouth, Mass., threw out the first pitch ahead of Boston’s eventual 11-2 loss to the Phillies.
Check it out:
Quinn was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019 at the age of three. He was diagnosed with cancer again in February.
Quinn, you may recall, served as the banner captain ahead of Game 3 before the Bruins and Washington Capitals during the postseason.