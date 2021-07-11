Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For ‘Best Male Athlete’

NESN Logo Sign In

There weren’t many things Tom Brady had yet to accomplish entering Saturday night, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback crossed a new one off the list.

Brady won his first-ever ESPY award for “Best Male Athlete” on Saturday. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had been nominated for the award three times in the past — 2004, 2008 and 2018 — bur claimed the honor in his fourth nomination.

Connor McDavid (NHL), Lewis Hamilton (NASCAR) and Nikola Jokic (NBA) joined Brady as nominees.

“I’m very honored to be chosen Best Athlete in Men’s Sports,” Brady said on a taped acceptance speech during the ESPN broadcast. “And I’ve always said that I don?t play for individual award or stats. I love football and I love that it’s a team sport, and that our team won the Super Bowl.”

.@TomBrady accepts his ESPY for Best Athlete, Men's Sports ?



And reminds his teammates to not have too much fun in New York ? pic.twitter.com/0enz4KaTuZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2021

Brady acknowledged some of the other nominees while thanking his teammates and others.

Brady’s Buccaneers were a nominated for “Best Team,” as well.