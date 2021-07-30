Matt Judon’s Biggest Fan Might Be Patriots Teammate Davon Godchaux

NESN Logo Sign In

Davon Godchaux has been admiring Matt Judon from afar for years.

Now, he gets to do so in person.

Godchaux, a nose tackle, and Judon, an edge rusher, both came to the New England Patriots this offseason as part of Bill Belichick’s massive spending spree. After the Pats’ front was porous in 2020, both Godchaux and Judon will be looked upon to shore things up.

Judon arrives with a little more notoriety after a nice five-year run with the Baltimore Ravens that saw him earn a pair of Pro Bowl nominations.

Perhaps there’s no bigger fan of Judon than Godchaux.

?Real answer: I?ve always been a big fan of Matthew Judon,” Godchaux said Thursday. “Watching him in Baltimore, I always thought he was kind of like Terrell Suggs, kind of like a dirty player but big, aggressive, good player. Never told anyone that, but I?ve always been a big a fan of his game, coming off the edge, talking trash, hitting the quarterback. Always been a fan of his game.

“Glad to have him on the side of me on the defensive line. That?s a big help. When I heard he signed I was like, ?Man, I?m so happy.? He?s gonna be bringing a lot of juice at the edge, so I?m very excited about him. I don?t know what kind of things he said about me, but I?m very excited about having him on the team.”