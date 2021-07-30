Patriots Mailbag: Which Recent Draft Picks Are On Roster Bubble?

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots training camp is well underway. Have questions? Of course you do.

We’ve got answers in the first Patriots mailbag of the 2021 preseason:

@JasThompson13

How will Uche/Wino playing time be effected by Judon, High and Van Noy. Is Wino’s roster spot secure or could he be traded?

I think Josh Uche has real breakout potential, even if the presence of guys like Matt Judon, Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy prevent him from becoming a regular starter. He was the Patriots’ best pass rusher in the second half of last season and should be a staple in their third-down sub packages. Judon is very high on the young linebacker, telling reporters Thursday that “Uche’s going to be great.”

Chase Winovich is an interesting case. I expect him to make the roster, but he could have trouble finding playing time on defense despite leading the team in sacks and pressures last year. That’s how much the Patriots’ pass rush has improved since January. It also hasn’t helped that Winovich currently is on the active/physically unable to perform list and has yet to take the field in training camp.

@pats_szn21

If Harry continues to practice well, does he stay on the team, or still get traded?

N’Keal Harry got off to a strong start in camp with two nice touchdown grabs on Day 1, but he was quiet on Day 2, finishing without a catch on two targets in competitive team drills.

Could he make the roster? Sure. But I viewed him as a bubble player even before his agent went public with his comical trade request. The 2019 first-rounder has not come close to meeting expectations since landing in New England two years ago, and I believe the team most likely will end up trading or cutting him by the end of the preseason.

Harry might not be the only one, either. With so much new talent on the roster after New England’s offseason spending spree, we could see a number of recent Patriots draft picks shown the door this summer. Others who could be dealt or released include: