Celtics Free Agency: Do Any Of These Nine Point Guards Make Sense?

The Boston Celtics gained financial flexibility when unloading Kemba Walker’s contract in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this offseason.

They also lost their starting point guard, and their backcourt depth took a hit the process. So, with NBA free agency set to begin Monday, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Celtics try to add another facilitator to go along with a depth chart headlined by Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard.

And with that, we’ve decided to rundown how nine different point guards could potentially fit with the Celtics. Of note, the players listed include those with player options and others on the restricted free agent market.

Chris Paul

Paul, 36, just helped the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals and has a player option worth $44.2 million heading into the upcoming season. It’s probably going to be hard pass on that amount of money, but even if Paul does, it’s difficult to imagine he joins the Celtics given the financial gymnastics it would require.

Kyle Lowry

It seems rather likely Lowry is headed for a change of scenery after nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry, 35, would be a great fit for the Celtics given his veteran leadership and hard-nosed style of basketball, but unless Lowry is much more interested joining a contender than getting one last payday, he’ll probably be headed somewhere else.

Mike Conley

Conley, 33, is fresh off his first NBA All-Star campaign and continues to be productive as both a facilitator an an off-ball guard. He averaged 16.2 points and 6.0 assists per game If Conley, who has made more than $200 million in his 14 seasons, is seeking an opportunity which could land him with a contender and not another high-end contract (his just concluded a five-year, $152 million deal), his arrival in Boston would be a win.

Lonzo Ball

Could the Celtics sign Ball, a restricted free agent, and give them the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks in the 2017 NBA Draft? Ball, 23, certainly fits the facilitator role Boston as a pass-first guard who has shot 39.7 percent from the field in his four-year career. But with scorers like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the C’s don’t need a 25 point-per-game scorer. Perhaps Ball agrees to a short-term contract in hopes of revitalizing his career before he hits his prime?