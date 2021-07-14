NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka appears to be building his arsenal of assistants.

The Boston Celtics coach reportedly is eyeing a Golden State Warriors assistant to add to his own staff, according to a report from Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

“Boston is expected to add Golden State player development assistant Aaron Miles to Ime Udoka’s new Celtics coaching staff, according to league sources,” Fischer reported via Twitter on Tuesday. “Miles was the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2017-19.”

After serving as coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, Miles was promoted within the organization in 2019.

Best known for his time with the Kansas Jayhawks in college, Miles worked his way up in the coaching world and got his start as an assistant at Florida Gulf Coast University.

In addition to Miles, it appears Udoka will add former San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy and former player Damon Stoudamire to his staff.