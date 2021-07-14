NESN Logo Sign In

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had many people to acknowledge after being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game — but one was first and foremost.

“It means the world to me and I just want to thank my dad,” Guerrero Jr. said through an interpreter on the FOX broadcast after helping the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League. “I just want to say thank you to him, and dad, this is for you.”

Vladimir Guerrero Sr., of course, is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. He played 16 seasons in the big leagues and was named an All-Star nine times in his career.

The 22-year-old slugger is the youngest player to ever be named MVP of the All-Star Game. It was well-deserved after Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run in the third inning that measured 468 feet. He finished 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and one run.

And it’s safe to say the elder Guerrero was plenty proud, too.

“I usually watch you on tv, but today I’m watching you in person on a big stage! Let’s go my boy!,” Guerrero tweeted.