The Tampa Bay Rays have added a power bat to their lineup following Thursday’s trade with the Minnesota Twins for Nelson Cruz.

Cruz is the biggest name in the four-player deal as the Twins received minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman in exchange for Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher, the team announced.

Cruz, 41, is a seven-time All-Star. He is hitting .294 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs this season.

The longtime MLB veteran has 436 home runs and 1,202 RBIs in his 17-year career.

The Rays entered Thursday one game back of the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox in the race for the division. Tampa Bay is among the mix to land a wild-card spot, too.

