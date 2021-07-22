NESN Logo Sign In

The Tampa Bay Rays have added a power bat to their lineup following Thursday’s trade with the Minnesota Twins for Nelson Cruz.

Cruz is the biggest name in the four-player deal as the Twins received minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman in exchange for Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher, the team announced.

#MNTwins complete trade with Tampa Bay Rays.



Club acquires right-handed minor league pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman, in exchange for designated hitter Nelson Cruz and right-handed minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher. — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 22, 2021

Cruz, 41, is a seven-time All-Star. He is hitting .294 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs this season.

The longtime MLB veteran has 436 home runs and 1,202 RBIs in his 17-year career.

The Rays entered Thursday one game back of the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox in the race for the division. Tampa Bay is among the mix to land a wild-card spot, too.