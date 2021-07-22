NESN Logo Sign In

We now know what the Boston Bruins’ schedule will look like for their 2021-22 season, and there are some key dates you should add to your calendar.

The Bruins on Thursday released their slate of games, which will be a full 82-game schedule after playing 56 last year due to COVID-19. The pandemic schedule limited travel in 2020, meaning Boston did not play notable rivals like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

That all changes this year though.

The B’s open their new season Oct. 16 at home against the Dallas Stars. Here are a few other dates you should highlight:

Nov. 6 — first time Bruins-Maple Leafs meet (Scotiabank Arena)

Nov. 14 — first time Bruins-Canadiens meet (TD Garden)

Dec. 4 — first meeting with Tampa Bay Lightning (TD Garden)

Dec. 15 — first meeting with New York Islanders (UBS Arena)

Feb. 1 — Seattle Kraken play their first game at TD Garden

April 29 — wrap up regular season against the Maple Leafs (Scotiabank Arena)

The Bruins have a busy offseason ahead of them, but it’s exciting to know when they will be playing when October begins.