Red Sox Trade Michael Chavis To Pirates In Exchange For Relief Pitcher

Michael Chavis’ tenure with the Boston Red Sox has come to a close.

Less than an hour after Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Red Sox announced they traded Chavis to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Austin Davis.

Chavis, a 2014 first-round pick by Boston, broke into the big leagues with the Red Sox in 2019. After showing promise as a rookie, the 25-year-old struggled to carve out a consistent role with this season’s team. Chavis ultimately played in 168 games with the Red Sox over two-plus seasons, amassing a .234 batting average with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs.

Davis, another 2014 draft pick, was selected in the 12th round by the Phillies and made his MLB debut with Philadelphia in June 2018. The 28-year-old was traded to Pittsburgh in August of last year and made five appearances for the Pirates over the final month of the 2020 season, totaling a 2.45 ERA. Davis has logged 9 2/3 combined innings over 10 appearances this season and currently owns a 5.59 ERA with 11 strikeouts and a 1.138 WHIP.

The southpaw wasn’t the only relief arm the Red Sox acquired prior to the deadline. Boston also brought in right-hander Hansel Robles in a deal with the Minnesota Twins.