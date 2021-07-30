NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox ended up making some moves ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, which was Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

And while some fans might be concerned about the major acquisitions made by the New York Yankees as the first-place Red Sox try to fend off the advancing Tampa Bay Rays, former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks would like a word.

Middlebrooks, whose six-year MLB career began in Boston in 2012, shared a photo of the 2013 World Series championship and urged fans not to worry.

“Guess what…you don’t need to have an all-star at every position to be a winning ball club,” he wrote. “Pinky promise.”

The 2013 Red Sox had 30-1 odds to take home the World Series trophy, and after a miserable 2012 campaign that saw them finish 69-93, they had two All-Stars — David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia.

Now an analyst for CBS Sports, Middlebrooks fired off the tweet before the Red Sox made a pair of deadline moves — acquiring reliever Hansel Robles and starter Austin Davis. That came hours after a postgame deal that brought in outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.