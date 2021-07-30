Will Middlebrooks Has Reminder For Red Sox Fans At MLB Trade Deadline

He's not wrong

by

The Boston Red Sox ended up making some moves ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, which was Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

And while some fans might be concerned about the major acquisitions made by the New York Yankees as the first-place Red Sox try to fend off the advancing Tampa Bay Rays, former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks would like a word.

Middlebrooks, whose six-year MLB career began in Boston in 2012, shared a photo of the 2013 World Series championship and urged fans not to worry.

“Guess what…you don’t need to have an all-star at every position to be a winning ball club,” he wrote. “Pinky promise.”

The 2013 Red Sox had 30-1 odds to take home the World Series trophy, and after a miserable 2012 campaign that saw them finish 69-93, they had two All-Stars — David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia.

Now an analyst for CBS Sports, Middlebrooks fired off the tweet before the Red Sox made a pair of deadline moves — acquiring reliever Hansel Robles and starter Austin Davis. That came hours after a postgame deal that brought in outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.

And for what it’s worth, the 2021 Red Sox have All-Stars at five positions — shortstop (Xander Bogaerts), third base (Rafael Devers), starting pitcher (Nathan Eovaldi), designated hitter (J.D. Martinez) and closer (Matt Barnes).

It’s hard to argue with that.

More Red Sox:

Will Middlebrooks Has Reminder For Red Sox Fans At MLB Trade Deadline
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis
Previous Article

Red Sox Trade Michael Chavis To Pirates In Exchange For Relief Pitcher

Picked For You

Related