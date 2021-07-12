Six Things To Know About Red Sox First-Round Draftee Marcelo Mayer

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox drafted high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Here are six things you need to know about the first-rounder:

Where Mayer ranked before the draft

Mayer, 18, was ranked the top overall prospect by MLB.com, Fangraphs and CBS Sports while ESPN and Baseball America had him second behind only Texas shortstop Jordan Lawlar. MLB Pipeline graded Mayer?s hit tool at 60 on the traditional 20-80 scouting scale, tied for the top grade in the class. He was thought to be in consideration for the Pirates with the No. 1 overall pick before Pittsburgh selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis.

How the stats measure up

Mayer is a 6-foot-3, 188-pound left-handed hitter and is considered a five-tool player. He already has the frame and athleticism for the big leagues while his speed around the bases is perhaps the biggest area for improvement. Mayer tallied a .363 batting average during his four high school seasons. He recorded a career-best 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in 34 games his senior campaign, according to MaxPreps.

A product of a great program

Mayer attended Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif. It’s the same high school that former Red Sox first baseman Adrián González, a five-time MLB All-Star, attended. González was the No. 1 pick in the 2000 draft by the Miami Marlins before 15 big-league seasons. Keoni Cavaco, also an Eastlake product, was selected No. 13 overall by the Minnesota Twins in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Boston drafted a Yankees fan?

Mayer’s appearance on the ESPN broadcast Sunday night was short and sweet due to some technical issues, but the he did acknowledge how he grew up a Yankees fan despite living on the West Coast. Red Sox fans will be happy to know that Mayer already has referred to himself and “the biggest Red Sox fan of all-time,” as he told ESPN.

College committed

Mayer had verbally committed to the University of Southern California his freshman year of high school, and while that’s where he remains committed, he is likely to forgo school and turn pro immediately.