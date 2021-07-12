What Marcelo Mayer Wants Red Sox Fans To Know About First-Rounder

NESN Logo Sign In

The newest member of the Red Sox organization, Marcelo Mayer, wants the Boston fanbase to know what he will bring to the club.

And it’s pretty simple.

“I’d say that, you know, I’m a winner and I’m going to do whatever I can to help the Boston Red Sox win,” Mayer told MLB Network Radio on Sunday after he was selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Meet Marcelo Mayer, the #4 overall pick, and the biggest Red Sox fan of all time:@RedSox x @Marcelo_Mayer10 x #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/qixupNZc9d — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 12, 2021

Mayer, 18, was ranked the top overall prospect by MLB.com, Fangraphs and CBS Sports leading up to Sunday’s event. The high school shortstop attended Eastlake High in Chula Vista, Calif. where he hit 14 home runs in 34 games during his senior year.

Mayer had committed to the University of Southern California but is expected to forego college and turn pro right away. He is a 6-foot-3, 188-pound left-handed hitter who has even been compared to Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager for his offensive makeup.