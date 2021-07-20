Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Crushers Homer In Olympic Tune-Up

Triston Casas apparently brought his power stroke to Team USA.
The Boston Red Sox top prospect homered in consecutive games before joining Team USA for its run-up to the Tokyo Olympics. And, during Tuesday’s final pre-Olympics tune-up against the Collegiate National Team, Casas belted a two-run homer to center field
Take a look:
Casas also generated buzz Monday night with this clip of his gorgeous swing.
Yeah, that’s a big league cut.
Casas, 21, was hitting .271 with six homers in 46 games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs before laving for the Olympics. He was Boston’s first-round pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.