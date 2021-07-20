Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Crushers Homer In Olympic Tune-Up

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas apparently brought his power stroke to Team USA.

The Boston Red Sox top prospect homered in consecutive games before joining Team USA for its run-up to the Tokyo Olympics. And, during Tuesday’s final pre-Olympics tune-up against the Collegiate National Team, Casas belted a two-run homer to center field

Take a look:

CASAS POWER ? #ForGlory??



Two-run dinger for @mvptc37 to put the Olympic Team up 2-1 in ??1?? pic.twitter.com/Nc2ncd5M3u — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) July 20, 2021

Casas also generated buzz Monday night with this clip of his gorgeous swing.

Yeah, that’s a big league cut.

Casas, 21, was hitting .271 with six homers in 46 games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs before laving for the Olympics. He was Boston’s first-round pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.