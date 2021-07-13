Xander Bogaerts Explains How Alex Cora Makes Red Sox Better

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox are on pace for a remarkable turnaround from a season ago and they might have one person in large to thank.

Alex Cora seemingly sparked new life into Boston’s clubhouse upon returning to his manager post. Cora’s Red Sox currently are tied for the fourth-best record in all of baseball at the All-Star break and Boston is poised to be a force to be reckoned with come October.

There obviously isn’t a single attribute or factor that makes Cora such an impactful skipper. But Xander Bogaerts on Monday focused on one way Cora brings great value to the Red Sox.

“Obviously, he has a good feel,” Bogaerts told Alex Rodriguez during an interview with FOX. “He has a good feel of understanding when stuff aren’t going good. As a player, maybe give you a day off, you know, give you a breather. I mean, you guys played this game, you guys know how hard it is and not always is the confidence on point the way it should be. He has a good feel for that. Obviously, his confidence he gives each and every one of us going out there and winning each baseball game. It doesn’t matter if we start off good, start off bad, going through a rough stretch or good stretch. Just being consistent and having a good feel for players.”

Cora’s great feel seemingly translates to the Red Sox truly wanting to play for their manager. This has been evidenced by Boston’s slew of comeback wins this season, and the club’s resiliency should make it a tough out in the playoffs.