Manny Machado Raves About Rafael Devers Ahead Of All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Manny Machado might be a villain to Boston Red Sox fans, but they’ll love his take on Rafael Devers.

The Sox third baseman has been a budding star for years and he’s now in the midst of what appears to be a breakout campaign. That got him a deserved nomination to the All-Star Game, where he’ll start at the hot corner and bat fourth for the American League.

Machado, the San Diego Padres third baseman, has been following Devers for a while now and he’s liking what he’s seeing.

?It?s just been awesome,? Machado said Monday, via The Boston Globe. ?And I saw him come up as a rookie and do the things he was knowing at that age. I knew he was special. It?s paying off.

?I know what he?s doing out there, creating that tune with that group of guys that they have there. It?s been fun to watch, man. He?s defense has gotten a lot better and his hitting is through the roof.?

Machado isn’t the only Padres infielder taking notice, Fernando Tatis Jr. is, too.

It’s impossible not to admire what Devers is doing. The 24-year-old is hitting .282 with 22 homers and 72 RBIs in 87 games this season. All the while, his defense has become more consistent and he’s making an increasing number of jaw-dropping plays.