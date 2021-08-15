Are Tuukka Rask’s NHL Days Done? Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have two goalies in Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman entering the 82-game season this year. But could Tuukka Rask still return?

Naturally, there’s plenty of speculation surrounding the free-agent goalie.

Rask underwent hip surgery to repair a torn labrum and is expected to be sidelined until early next year. He’s made it clear the Bruins are the only team he wants to play for, and general manager Don Sweeney said last month they’ve “always left the door open” for a return.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy is happy with the tandem his team has going into the new season, but he doesn’t believe Rask’s professional days are over.

So, does Cassidy believe Rask has more games between the pipes left in the tank?

“I do,” he said during an appearance on TSN 1200 in Ottawa. “I think that’ll be his call at the end of the day.”

Of course, a lot can happen between now and January and February and a lot depends on Rask’s recovery. There’s also the Bruins’ cap space situation, but they have plenty of time should they wish to welcome Rask back.