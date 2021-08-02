Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart Safe, Isaiah Thomas Return ‘Not In Cards’

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s good news and bad news in the immediate aftermath of the NBA free agency window opening if you’re a Boston Celtics fan.

For starters, a report that president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was “frustrated” and willing to trade Marcus Smart that made rounds Monday appears to be false, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“Marcus Smart isn’t going anywhere,” Himmelsbach wrote in a tweet shortly after NBA free agency opened up at 6 p.m. ET.

This isn’t entirely surprising, as Stevens has long stressed the importance of Smart in the Celtics locker room. Maybe the team actually just leaked information in order to gain leverage before negotiating with him on an extension.

Another fan-favorite was rumored to be an option for Boston, but Himmelsbach ruled out Isaiah Thomas return as well, calling it “not in the cards.”

Some Cs intel I'm hearing as free agency rolls on:

-Fournier's return still quite unlikely

-Marcus Smart isn't going anywhere

-Cs could be priced out on Jeff Green

-Otto Porter/Patty Mills possible

-Cs remain focused on maintaining flexibility

-IT return not in cards — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) August 2, 2021

So far, the Celtics haven’t made any free agent signings, but that could change as Himmelsbach confirms things are looking bleaker by the minute for Boston to re-sign Evan Fournier.