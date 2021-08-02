NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Agrees On Four-Year Deal To Remain With Suns

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Paul opted out of a massive one-year sum just to agree on a four-year, $120 million contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowki.

The 16-year veteran point guard declined of a $44.2 million player option Sunday.

It certainly seems like Paul, 36, could finish his career in Phoenix after helping the Suns to the NBA Finals this past season.

Paul is a 11-time NBA All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection. He averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 assists during the 2020-21 season with the Suns. He also shot 39.5 percent from long range (best since 2016-17) and 50 percent from the floor (best since 2008-09).