Peyton Manning officially will receive football’s highest individual honor this weekend, and the person who arguably was his fiercest career rival will be on hand to see it.

Manning on Sunday will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Among those slated to be in attendance for the ceremony in Canton, Ohio is Tom Brady, who will put a brief pause on his preparations for the 2021 NFL season in order to celebrate his fellow legendary quarterback.

The five-time league MVP couldn’t help but joke about Brady taking in the event, but the gesture clearly is appreciated.

“Got some old rivals, Tom Brady is coming in, sitting in my section. I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that. But that means a lot, that he’s taking the time,” Manning said Thursday on FOX’s broadcast of the Hall of Fame Game, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Watching Manning receive his gold jacket might not be a completely selfless act by Brady, however. As TB12 explained on Twitter, he has an ulterior motive for his trip to the Hall.