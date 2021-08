NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are looking to get back on track Friday night.

Boston opens a four-game series against the American League East foe Toronto Blue Jays with Nathan Eovaldi toeing the rubber Friday night.

The Red Sox enter their bout with the Blue Jays after losing six of their last seven contests but look to get back in the win column.

For more on the squad, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.