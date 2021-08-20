Jayson Tatum Celebrates Robert Williams’ Contract Extension With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams has given the Boston Celtics yet another reason to rejoice during the offseason.

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum on Friday celebrated news of the contract extension the center agreed to sign with Boston. Tatum also predicted future riches for Williams.

“Man I’m so happy for dawg!” Tatum wrote in a tweet. “Enjoy it, you earned it 1st of many for sure!!”

Man I?m so happy for dawg! Enjoy it, you earned it 1st of many for sure!! https://t.co/xGNWuwvvtt — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 20, 2021

Williams’ reported four-year, $54 million contract extension is set to tie him to the Celtics until summer 2026. Tatum’s massive new contract also runs until that summer, so he and Williams likely will be teammates for many years to come.