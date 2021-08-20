Will Sunday’s Red Sox Game Be Postponed Amid Tropical Storm Henri?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England region is slated to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Henri over the weekend. So just what does that mean for the Boston Red Sox, who are scheduled to play the Texas Rangers on Saturday and Sunday?

For now — much like your local weatherperson — Red Sox manager Alex Cora isn’t totally sure.

“We all have experiences with tropical storms,” Cora told reporters over Zoom before Friday’s game against the Rangers. “I can tell you I have experiences with hurricanes. So I can help everybody out here and tell them what to do on Sunday on a personal note.

“But all joking aside, we’re talking about a few things. Obviously ownership, MLB, they’re on to everything right now. We’ll probably know a little bit more later on tonight, but it doesn’t look too promising and obviously we have to be careful what we do just going into Sunday.”

Henri is expected to grow into a hurricane before it could make landfall in southern New England late Sunday, according to Weather.com. As of 5 p.m. ET on Friday, a hurricane watch was issued for Cape Cod, including Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, but the forecasted path of the storm impacts the rest of the region moving forward.

[Storm track] so important not to focus on the black dots. The range of possibilities is the full width of the cone, from #NYC to #CapeCod, and 1/3 of the time storms verify outside the cone. Other forecast issue is how quickly does #Henri weaken b4 landfall. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/MiLbsBXLox — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 20, 2021

Cora, who is from Caguas, Puerto Rico, was a major advocate when it came to relief efforts after Hurricane Maria devastated his home island in 2018.