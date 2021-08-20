NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber made his Red Sox debut last week, and he’s fared pretty decently in four games as designated hitter for Boston.

The 28-year-old is hitting .364 with two doubles, three walks and three strikeouts in 11 at-bats.

And while he certainly has lived up to the offensive prowess that had fans excited when he was acquired by the Red Sox at the trade deadline, Schwarber has yet to make his defensive debut. An All-Star left fielder, there was talk about the former Washington Nationals star giving it a go at first base.

Before Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers — in which Schwarber will DH again and hit fourth — manager Alex Cora provided some insight as to when Schwarber may take the field.

“We feel like this weekend, if everything goes well, he can play in the outfield,” Cora told reporters over Zoom. “(He’ll) keep working at first base. That’s something we?ve been talking about it, when we’re gonna do this. At one point we have to do it. He’s gonna learn playing the position so at one point we have to make a decision on when we’re gonna do it, and we have to let him play.”

Schwarber is eagerly awaiting his defensive debut. He told reporters Wednesday that he feels “ready to go” after suffering hamstring and groin injuries that sidelined him for six weeks.

Cora said Schwarber worked out at both first base and left field prior to Friday’s game, but was blunt in his explanation for limiting the newcomer to offense.