NESN Logo Sign In

Daniel Theis may have found his next home in the NBA.

The versatile big was part of a mid-season trade from the Boston Celtics to Chicago, where he continued to ball out with the Bulls and earn his payday.

The Houston Rockets reportedly are the team who will give it to him.

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Rockets are working to complete a multi-year deal with Theis.

The Houston Rockets are working to complete a multi-year deal with free agent center Daniel Theis, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) August 2, 2021

The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons also were rumored to show interest in Theis. If it works out with the Rockets, he’ll join fellow centers Christian Wood and new draft pick Alperen Sengun, but with all the draft capital they hold, it may not be over for Houston.