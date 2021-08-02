NBA Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Won’t Return To Celtics; Agrees To Join Pistons

NESN Logo Sign In

If Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens actually was interested in bringing back Kelly Olynyk, well, it won’t be happening.

Olynyk reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $37 million to join the Detroit Pistons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported Monday just 14 minutes after NBA free agency started.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported over the weekend the Celtics could pursue three former C’s players including Jeff Green, Avery Bradley and Olynyk.

Olynyk, 30, played his first four NBA seasons with the Celtics before joining the Miami Heat ahead of the 2017-18 season. Miami traded Olynyk to the Houston Rockets midway through the 2020-21 season.

Olynyk averaged a career-high 19 points in 27 games with the Rockets. He’s tallied 10.1 points on 48 percent from the floor and 37 percent from long range during his eight-year career.