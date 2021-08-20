NFL Rumors: Patriots Host 2019 Draft Pick Ken Webster For Tryout

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots reportedly had a familiar face in for a tryout Friday.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England hosted free-agent defensive back Ken Webster. The Patriots drafted the 25-year-old in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Webster was released by the San Francisco 49ers this week. He played in nine games for them in 2019 before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Webster also played 35 snaps in the preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Teams had to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 by Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, and Webster happened to be one of those cuts.